in 6611 Ace

Intex in 6611 Ace

Rs. 23066

Product Features :

  • Launch : 23 December, 2009
  • Operating System : Proprietary Intex
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1450 mAh
  • Display : 2.2 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 1.3 MP
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Description

Dual sim GSM phone featuring dual camera, bluetooth & long lasting battery.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256k)
Screen Size

2.2 inches

Memory

Expandable

4 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP

Front Camera

0.3 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1450 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

10.2 hrs

Standby Time

240 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

115 x 60 x 12 mm

Weight

128 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Intex

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Auto Call Record, Answering Machine, Caller Group, Language Support, Mobile Tracker, Sound Recorder, Modem)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Qwerty

