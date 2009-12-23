You might like this
Intex in 6611 Ace
Product Features :
- Launch : 23 December, 2009
- Operating System :Proprietary Intex
- Processor :
- Battery : 1450 mAh
- Display : 2.2 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM :
- Expandable : 4 GB
Description
Dual sim GSM phone featuring dual camera, bluetooth & long lasting battery.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256k)
|Screen Size
|
2.2 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
4 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
1.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1450 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
10.2 hrs
|Standby Time
|
240 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
115 x 60 x 12 mm
|Weight
|
128 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Intex
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Auto Call Record, Answering Machine, Caller Group, Language Support, Mobile Tracker, Sound Recorder, Modem)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Qwerty
