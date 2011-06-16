You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 June, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Intex
- Processor :
- Battery : 1800 mAh
- Display : 2.2 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 16 GB
Description
A triple sim (GSM+GSM+CDMA) phone with bluetooth, torchlight, wireless FM, JAVA support & GPRS connectivity.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K Colors, QVGA)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.2 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
16 GB (Dual Memory Slots (Micro SD/T-Flash Card))
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1800 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
700 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
114 x 49.5 x 16 mm
|Weight
|
110 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Intex
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800 MHz; CDMA 800 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (USB Cable)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Triple (Triple Standby (GSM+GSM+CDMA))
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Audio Equalizer, Sound Recorder, Web Cam, Mobile Tracker, PC Suite, Mass Storage, Answer Machine, Torch Light, Auto Call Record, Caller Group, Language Support (English & Hindi))
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
