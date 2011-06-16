in 5030 E Tri Do

Intex in 5030 E Tri Do

Price :

Rs. 4999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 June, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Intex
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 2.2 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 1.3 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Rs. 4999

Description

A triple sim (GSM+GSM+CDMA) phone with bluetooth, torchlight, wireless FM, JAVA support & GPRS connectivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K Colors, QVGA)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.2 inches

Memory

Expandable

16 GB (Dual Memory Slots (Micro SD/T-Flash Card))

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

3 hrs

Standby Time

700 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

114 x 49.5 x 16 mm

Weight

110 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Intex

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800 MHz; CDMA 800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (USB Cable)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Triple (Triple Standby (GSM+GSM+CDMA))
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Audio Equalizer, Sound Recorder, Web Cam, Mobile Tracker, PC Suite, Mass Storage, Answer Machine, Torch Light, Auto Call Record, Caller Group, Language Support (English & Hindi))
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

0 Comments

