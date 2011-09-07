You might like this
Intex in 4370 Kool
Product Features :
- Launch : 07 September, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Intex
- Processor :
- Battery : 1300 mAh
- Display : 2.2 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM :
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A dual sim GSM phone with 1.3 MP camera, audio/video player, GPRS connectivity, bluetooth & powerful battery.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Screen Size
|
2.2 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
32 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
1.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1300 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4 hrs
|Standby Time
|
260 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
114.75 x 50 x 14 mm
|Weight
|
90 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Intex
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with Scheduled FM Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Sound Recorder, Web Cam, Caller Group, Language Support Dual (English & Hindi), Wallpaper, Mobile Tracker, Auto Call Record)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
