in 007 Maxima

Intex in 007 Maxima

Rs. 4599

Description

A dual sim phone with 1.3 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & torchlight.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QVGA 262K Colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (Up to 8GB+2GB, Dual Micro SD/T-Flash Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

360 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

116 x 50 x 15.7 mm

Weight

110 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Intex

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (USB Port)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Audio Equalizer, Sound Recorder, Web Cam, Caller Group, Language Support Dual(English,Hindi), Wallpaper, Mobile Tracker, Auto Call Record)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

