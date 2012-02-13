Boss

Intex Boss

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 February, 2012
  • Operating System : Proprietary Intex
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 1.8 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 1.3 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with FM radio, music player, dual LED torch, 1.3 MP camera, bluetooth & GPRS connectivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K Colors)
Screen Size

1.8 inches

Memory

Expandable

16 GB (MicroSD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

250 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

107.4 x 45.8 x 17.1 mm

Weight

86.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Intex

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (USB Port)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM+GSM, Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Sound Recorder, Webcam, Caller Group, Language Support Dual (English and Hindi), Wallpaper, Mobile Tracker, Auto Call Record, Torch Light)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

