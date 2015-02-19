Aqua Y2

Intex Aqua Y2

Price :

Rs. 4690

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 February, 2015
  • Operating System : Android 4.4.2
  • Processor : Dual Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

Dual sim smartphone is powered by a 1.2GHz dual core MediaTek (MT6572) processor and runs on Android 4.2.2 Kitkat Operating System.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD

Resolution

480 x 854 pixels

Pixel Density

245 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (Panorama Shot, HDR, Continous shot)
Front Camera

1.3 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

180 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

134.2 x 63 x 10.6 mm

Weight

120 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Dual Core 1.2 GHz (MT6572)
Operating System

Android 4.4.2 (Kitkat)

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM: 900 / 1800 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3 / MIDI / AAC / AMR )
Video Player

Yes ( 3GP / MP4 / AVI / MPEG4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gravity Sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Bubble X Slice, Choota Bheam Jungle Run)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Intex Aqua Y2 smartphone with remote feature launched at Rs 4,390

The smartphone is packed with a remote control element to control various home appliances.

