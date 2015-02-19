You might like this
Intex Aqua Y2
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 February, 2015
- Operating System :Android 4.4.2
- Processor : Dual Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
Dual sim smartphone is powered by a 1.2GHz dual core MediaTek (MT6572) processor and runs on Android 4.2.2 Kitkat Operating System.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD
|Resolution
|
480 x 854 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
245 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (Panorama Shot, HDR, Continous shot)
|Front Camera
|
1.3 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
180 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
134.2 x 63 x 10.6 mm
|Weight
|
120 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Dual Core 1.2 GHz (MT6572)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4.2 (Kitkat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM: 900 / 1800 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3 / MIDI / AAC / AMR )
|Video Player
|
Yes ( 3GP / MP4 / AVI / MPEG4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Bubble X Slice, Choota Bheam Jungle Run)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
