Aqua Life III

Intex Aqua Life III

Rs. 4399

  • Launch : 20 October, 2015
  • Operating System : Android 5.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 2000 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

Intex Aqua Life III features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core (SC7731) processor paired with 1GB of RAM. It runs on Android 5.1 lollipop operating system.

Display

Type

HD IPS

Resolution

1280 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

296 ppi

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

8 GB

Expandable

32 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (Autofocus, HDR,SLOW MOTION)
Front Camera

0.3 MP (VGA resolution)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2000 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

10 hrs

Standby Time

300 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

45 x 73.2 x 8.9 mm

Weight

155 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.2 GHz (SC 7731 Chipset)
Operating System

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (.mp3, .m4a,.aac,.3gp, .ogg, .wav, .mid)
Video Player

Yes (.3gp, .mp4, .mkv, .avi, .flv)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gravity Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google+, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)
Intex Aqua Life III comes with an 8GB and runs on Android 5.1 operating system.

