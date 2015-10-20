You might like this
Intex Aqua Life III
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 October, 2015
- Operating System :Android 5.1
- Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 2000 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
Intex Aqua Life III features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core (SC7731) processor paired with 1GB of RAM. It runs on Android 5.1 lollipop operating system.
Display
|Type
|
HD IPS
|Resolution
|
1280 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
296 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
8 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (Autofocus, HDR,SLOW MOTION)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP (VGA resolution)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2000 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
10 hrs
|Standby Time
|
300 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
45 x 73.2 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|
155 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.2 GHz (SC 7731 Chipset)
|Operating System
|
Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (.mp3, .m4a,.aac,.3gp, .ogg, .wav, .mid)
|Video Player
|
Yes (.3gp, .mp4, .mkv, .avi, .flv)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gravity Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google+, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
Intex News
