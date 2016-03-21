You might like this
Intex Aqua Ace II
Price :
Rs. 7997
|
Rs. 7997
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 March, 2016
- Operating System :Android 5.1
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
The Intex Aqua Ace II features 5-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz 64-bit quad-core MediaTek (MT6735V/W) processor, which is paired with 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory.
Display
|Type
|
HD IPS
|Resolution
|
720 x 1280 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
294 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (Auto Focus)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (dual-LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
145.3 x 72 x 8.65 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz ( MediaTek (MT6735V/W) processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
MHL
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/AAC/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
G- sensor, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
Intex News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement