Aqua Ace II

Intex Aqua Ace II

Price :

Rs. 7997

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 March, 2016
  • Operating System : Android 5.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

The Intex Aqua Ace II features 5-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz 64-bit quad-core MediaTek (MT6735V/W) processor, which is paired with 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory.

Display

Type

HD IPS

Resolution

720 x 1280 pixels

Pixel Density

294 ppi

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

32 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (Auto Focus)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (dual-LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

145.3 x 72 x 8.65 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz ( MediaTek (MT6735V/W) processor)
Operating System

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

MHL

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC/3GP/WAV/MIDI/AMR-NB)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

G- sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacative with Multitouch)
Intex Aqua Ace II with LTE, 3GB RAM spotted online

Intex Aqua Ace II with LTE, 3GB RAM spotted online

The smartphone is reportedly priced at Rs. 8,999.

