Infocus Bingo 10
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 March, 2016
- Operating System :Android 6.0
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 2000 mAh
- Display : 4.5 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
The Infocus Bingo 10 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480p) On-cell display. It is powered by a powered by 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek (MT6580M) processor, which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (FWVGA resolution)
|Resolution
|
480 x 854 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
218 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
8 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with Flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
135.65 x 67.38 x 10.43 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz (MediaTek (MT6580M) processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 6.0 (Marshmallow, with InLife UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (3GP, AAC, MP3, MID, XMF, RTTTL, RTX, IMY)
|Video Player
|
Yes (AVI, 3GP, MP4, M4V, WEBM, MKV, H.263, H.264, MPEG4, VP8)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
G- sensor, Proximity, Light Sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
