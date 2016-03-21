Bingo 10

Infocus Bingo 10

Description

The Infocus Bingo 10 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480p) On-cell display. It is powered by a powered by 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek (MT6580M) processor, which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (FWVGA resolution)
Resolution

480 x 854 pixels

Pixel Density

218 ppi

Screen Size

4.5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

8 GB

Expandable

64 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP

Front Camera

5 MP (with Flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2000 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

135.65 x 67.38 x 10.43 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz (MediaTek (MT6580M) processor)
Operating System

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow, with InLife UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (3GP, AAC, MP3, MID, XMF, RTTTL, RTX, IMY)
Video Player

Yes (AVI, 3GP, MP4, M4V, WEBM, MKV, H.263, H.264, MPEG4, VP8)

Additional Feature

Sensors

G- sensor, Proximity, Light Sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)
Infocus Bingo 10 with Android Marshmallow launched at Rs 4,299

Infocus Bingo 10 comes in two colours - Black and White.

