Zero 8i
Infinix Zero 8i

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Infinix Zero 8i is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor.

The Infinix Zero 8i comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

 
On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another AI sensor. For the front, there is a dual front camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.


The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate)
Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Front Camera

16MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (33W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G90T)
Operating System

Android 10 (XOS 7.0 custom skin on top)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

