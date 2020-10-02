Description

Infinix Zero 8i is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor.



The Infinix Zero 8i comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.





On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another AI sensor. For the front, there is a dual front camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.





The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.



Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.