Description

Infinix Zero 8 is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor.





The Infinix Zero 8 comes with a 8B of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX696 primary lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel low-light camera. For the front, dual front camera setup including a 48-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The 48MP sensor on the device is capable of recording 4K videos as well.



The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.