You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Infinix Zero 8 is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor.
The Infinix Zero 8 comes with a 8B of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX696 primary lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel low-light camera. For the front, dual front camera setup including a 48-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The 48MP sensor on the device is capable of recording 4K videos as well.
The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate)
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64-megapixel Sony IMX696 primary lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel low-light camera)
|Front Camera
|
48MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 48-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (33W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G90T)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (XOS 7.0 custom skin on top)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Infinix News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement