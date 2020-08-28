Zero 8

Infinix Zero 8

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Infinix Zero 8 is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor.

 
The Infinix Zero 8 comes with a 8B of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX696 primary lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel low-light camera. For the front, dual front camera setup including a 48-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The 48MP sensor on the device is capable of recording 4K videos as well.

The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and it supports Face Unlock as well.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate)
Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64-megapixel Sony IMX696 primary lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel low-light camera)
Front Camera

48MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 48-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (33W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G90T)
Operating System

Android 10 (XOS 7.0 custom skin on top)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Zero 8 announced with 64MP quad cameras, 48MP dual selfie cameras, Helio G90T chipset

Infinix Zero 8 announced with 64MP quad cameras, 48MP dual selfie cameras, Helio G90T chipset

Infinix Zero 8 is loaded with a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Infinix Image gallery

Latest Infinix Mobiles

Infinix Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies