Smart HD 2021
Infinix Smart HD 2021

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 500nits brightness. It will be powered by an unknown chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. The device is running on Android 10 Go edition.

The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be extended via a microSD card up to 256GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 5W charging. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock too.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a square shaped single camera module with a single 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity features include 2G/3G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 mini drop display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP

Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Talktime

33 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz

Operating System

Android 10 (Go edition)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (nano + nano + microSD)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,MIDI,AMR,WAV)
Video Player

Yes (3GP,MP4,AVI)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Smart HD 2021 and Smart TV to launch in India later this month

Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 720*1560 pixel resolution and 500nits brightness.

