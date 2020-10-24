You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 500nits brightness. It will be powered by an unknown chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. The device is running on Android 10 Go edition.
The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be extended via a microSD card up to 256GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 5W charging. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock too.
In terms of camera, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a square shaped single camera module with a single 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.
Connectivity features include 2G/3G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 mini drop display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
33 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Go edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (nano + nano + microSD)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,MIDI,AMR,WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP,MP4,AVI)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Infinix News
