Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 500nits brightness. It will be powered by an unknown chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. The device is running on Android 10 Go edition.



The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be extended via a microSD card up to 256GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 5W charging. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock too.



In terms of camera, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a square shaped single camera module with a single 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.



Connectivity features include 2G/3G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.