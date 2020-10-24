Description

The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an unspecified 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM. The Nigerian variant of the phone, however, comes with a CPU clocked at 1.3GHz and has 2GB of RAM. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The Infinix Smart 5 comes with 64GB (global) and 32GB (Nigeria) storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB for the global variant and up to 128GB for the Nigerian variant).



The global variant comes with a triple rear camera setup while the Nigerian variant comes with a dual rear camera setup. For the global variant, the setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors. The Nigerian variant comes with an 8-megapixel primary camera and a QVGA sensor on the back. On the front, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.



Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which support 10W of charging. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition. The smartphone measures 165.4x73.4x8.75mm. Connectivity features are 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.