Smart 5 Global
Coming Soon

Infinix Smart 5 Global

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an unspecified 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM. The Nigerian variant of the phone, however, comes with a CPU clocked at 1.3GHz and has 2GB of RAM. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Infinix Smart 5 comes with 64GB (global) and 32GB (Nigeria) storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB for the global variant and up to 128GB for the Nigerian variant).

The global variant comes with a triple rear camera setup while the Nigerian variant comes with a dual rear camera setup. For the global variant, the setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors. The Nigerian variant comes with an 8-megapixel primary camera and a QVGA sensor on the back. On the front, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which support 10W of charging. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition. The smartphone measures 165.4x73.4x8.75mm. Connectivity features are 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (Triple camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors)
Front Camera

8 MP (AI (f 2.0), dual LED flash)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10w charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz

Operating System

Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( VoLTE)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Light Sensor, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Face Unlock technology)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Infinix Smart 5 launching in India on February 11

Infinix Smart 5 launching in India on February 11

Infinix Smart 5 will come in four colours variants: Morandi Green, 6 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black.

Smartphones launching in India in February 2021: Realme X7, X7 Pro, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02 and more

Smartphones launching in India in February 2021: Realme X7, X7 Pro, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02 and more

Here we have taken into account all the smartphones launching in India next month.

Infinix Smart 5 tipped to launch in India in mid February

Infinix Smart 5 tipped to launch in India in mid February

Infinix Smart 5 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors.

Infinix Smart 5 announced with 5,000 mAh battery and 6.6-inch HD+ display

Infinix Smart 5 announced with 5,000 mAh battery and 6.6-inch HD+ display

Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W of charging.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Infinix Image gallery

Latest Infinix Mobiles

Infinix Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies