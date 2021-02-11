You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 February, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.82 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display with 720x1640 pixels resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6% of Screen to body ratio, 440 nits brightness and 1500:1 Contrast ratio. The phone is powered by Helio G25 Octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET, 2.0GHz CPU frequency. It runs on Android 10 operating system with latest XOS 7 Dolphin.
It comes with 3-in-1 card slot where you can put Dual Nano SIM along with a dedicated micro SD card slot which supports up to 256GB.
The phone comes with 13MP AI Dual rear Camera with f1.8 Big aperture, Quad LED Flash along with a Low Light sensor. Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 8MP AI selfie, f/2.0 aperture and dedicated LED flash.
Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with AI Smart Power saving. There is a new ultra power saving mode which boosts the power by optimizing the power to the apps and thereby increases 25% battery backup.
The phone comes with Multifunctional fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature to enhance security of your Smartphone. Face Unlock of Smart 5 recognizes multiple facial point information and unlock the phone in just 0.3 sec.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 440 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.82 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (Dual camera: 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, Low Light sensor, Slow-mo Video)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash)
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 10w charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (XOS 7)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( VoLTE)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( rear fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock technology)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
