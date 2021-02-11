Description

The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display with 720x1640 pixels resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6% of Screen to body ratio, 440 nits brightness and 1500:1 Contrast ratio. The phone is powered by Helio G25 Octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET, 2.0GHz CPU frequency. It runs on Android 10 operating system with latest XOS 7 Dolphin.



It comes with 3-in-1 card slot where you can put Dual Nano SIM along with a dedicated micro SD card slot which supports up to 256GB.



The phone comes with 13MP AI Dual rear Camera with f1.8 Big aperture, Quad LED Flash along with a Low Light sensor. Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 8MP AI selfie, f/2.0 aperture and dedicated LED flash.



Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with AI Smart Power saving. There is a new ultra power saving mode which boosts the power by optimizing the power to the apps and thereby increases 25% battery backup.



The phone comes with Multifunctional fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature to enhance security of your Smartphone. Face Unlock of Smart 5 recognizes multiple facial point information and unlock the phone in just 0.3 sec.





