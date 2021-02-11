Smart 5

Infinix Smart 5

Price :

Rs. 7199

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 February, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.82 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display with 720x1640 pixels resolution, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6% of Screen to body ratio, 440 nits brightness and 1500:1 Contrast ratio. The phone is powered by Helio G25 Octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET, 2.0GHz CPU frequency. It runs on Android 10 operating system with latest XOS 7 Dolphin.

It comes with 3-in-1 card slot where you can put Dual Nano SIM along with a dedicated micro SD card slot which supports up to 256GB.

The phone comes with 13MP AI Dual rear Camera with f1.8 Big aperture, Quad LED Flash along with a Low Light sensor. Infinix Smart 5 is powered by 8MP AI selfie, f/2.0 aperture and dedicated LED flash.

Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with AI Smart Power saving. There is a new ultra power saving mode which boosts the power by optimizing the power to the apps and thereby increases 25% battery backup.

The phone comes with Multifunctional fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature to enhance security of your Smartphone. Face Unlock of Smart 5 recognizes multiple facial point information and unlock the phone in just 0.3 sec.


Display

Type

HD+ (20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 440 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.82 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (Dual camera: 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, Low Light sensor, Slow-mo Video)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash)
Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 10w charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (XOS 7)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( VoLTE)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( rear fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock technology)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Infinix Smart 5 launched in India for Rs 7199 with 6.82-inch display and 6000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 5 launched in India for Rs 7199 with 6.82-inch display and 6000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 5 will be available from Flipkart starting from February 18.

