Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an unspecified 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM. The Nigerian variant of the phone, however, comes with a CPU clocked at 1.3GHz and has 2GB of RAM. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The Infinix Smart 5 comes with 64GB (global) and 32GB (Nigeria) storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB for the global variant and up to 128GB for the Nigerian variant).
The global variant comes with a triple rear camera setup while the Nigerian variant comes with a dual rear camera setup. For the global variant, the setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors. The Nigerian variant comes with an 8-megapixel primary camera and a QVGA sensor on the back. On the front, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with an 8-megapixel sensor.
Infinix Smart 5 is backed by a 5000mAh battery which support 10W of charging. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition. The smartphone measures 165.4x73.4x8.75mm. Connectivity features are 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (Triple camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (AI (f 2.0), dual LED flash)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10w charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( VoLTE)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Face Unlock technology)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
