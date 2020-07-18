You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.21 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery.
The battery is claimed to offer 23 hours of video playback, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of surfing and 38 hours of 4G talk time, as per a teaser on Flipkart. It also says that there will be the largest display on the Infinix Smart 4 Plus to watch movies and shows.
The teaser page also reveals the design of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus as per which the phone will feature an AI triple camera setup on the back. There is also a fingerprint reader on the back with the Infinix branding under it.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19.5:9 Drop Notch Display, 88% screen to body ratio, 2.5D glass, Read Mode, Eye Care mode)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
320 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.21 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor (Triple AI camera - 13MP+2MP+Low Light Sensor, PDAF, Dual LED Flash, Auto Scene detection: Detects 8 Scenes, AR Stickers)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (AI (f 2.0), Screen Flash, AR Stickers)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear and front Camera)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
157 x 76 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|
148 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Face Unlock technology )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
