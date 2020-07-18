Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.21 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery.

The battery is claimed to offer 23 hours of video playback, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of surfing and 38 hours of 4G talk time, as per a teaser on Flipkart. It also says that there will be the largest display on the Infinix Smart 4 Plus to watch movies and shows.

The teaser page also reveals the design of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus as per which the phone will feature an AI triple camera setup on the back. There is also a fingerprint reader on the back with the Infinix branding under it.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.5:9 Drop Notch Display, 88% screen to body ratio, 2.5D glass, Read Mode, Eye Care mode)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

320 ppi

Screen Size

6.21 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor (Triple AI camera - 13MP+2MP+Low Light Sensor, PDAF, Dual LED Flash, Auto Scene detection: Detects 8 Scenes, AR Stickers)
Front Camera

8 MP (AI (f 2.0), Screen Flash, AR Stickers)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear and front Camera)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157 x 76 x 7.8 mm

Weight

148 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Face Unlock technology )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

The battery is claimed to offer 23 hours of video playback, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of surfing and 38 hours of 4G talk time.

