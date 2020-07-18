Description

Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery.



The battery is claimed to offer 23 hours of video playback, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of surfing and 38 hours of 4G talk time, as per a teaser on Flipkart. It also says that there will be the largest display on the Infinix Smart 4 Plus to watch movies and shows.



The teaser page also reveals the design of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus as per which the phone will feature an AI triple camera setup on the back. There is also a fingerprint reader on the back with the Infinix branding under it.