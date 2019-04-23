Description

Infinix Smart 3 Plus smartphone features a 6.21-inch HD+ Full View with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. A 2.0GHz quad-core Helio A22 processor powers the device. It has a 2GB and 32GB of internal storage and an expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

For optics, the phone features a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter and a low-light sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the battery front, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is loaded with a 3500mAh battery and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s XOS running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it features dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. The phone measures 157 x 76 x 7.8mm and weighs 148 grams.