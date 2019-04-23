You might like this
Infinix Smart 3 Plus
Product Features :
- Launch : 23 April, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3500 mAh
- Display : 6.21 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Infinix Smart 3 Plus smartphone features a 6.21-inch HD+ Full View with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. A 2.0GHz quad-core Helio A22 processor powers the device. It has a 2GB and 32GB of internal storage and an expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
For optics, the phone features a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter and a low-light sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.
On the battery front, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is loaded with a 3500mAh battery and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s XOS running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it features dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. The phone measures 157 x 76 x 7.8mm and weighs 148 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19.5:9 Drop Notch Display, 88% screen to body ratio, 2.5D glass, Read Mode, Eye Care mode)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
269 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.21 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor (Triple AI camera - 13MP+2MP+Low Light Sensor, PDAF, Dual LED Flash, Auto Scene detection: Detects 8 Scenes, AR Stickers)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (AI (f 2.0), Screen Flash, AR Stickers)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear and front Camera)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3500 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
157 x 76 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|
148 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 64 bit processor with IMG Power VR)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Face Unlock technology )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
