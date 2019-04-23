  • 06:36 Feb 12, 2020
Smart 3 Plus

Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Rs. 6999

  • Launch : 23 April, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3500 mAh
  • Display : 6.21 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Infinix Smart 3 Plus smartphone features a 6.21-inch HD+ Full View with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. A 2.0GHz quad-core Helio A22 processor powers the device. It has a 2GB and 32GB of internal storage and an expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

For optics, the phone features a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter and a low-light sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

 

On the battery front, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is loaded with a 3500mAh battery and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s XOS running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it features dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. The phone measures 157 x 76 x 7.8mm and weighs 148 grams. 

Display

Type

HD+ (19.5:9 Drop Notch Display, 88% screen to body ratio, 2.5D glass, Read Mode, Eye Care mode)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

269 ppi

Screen Size

6.21 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor (Triple AI camera - 13MP+2MP+Low Light Sensor, PDAF, Dual LED Flash, Auto Scene detection: Detects 8 Scenes, AR Stickers)
Front Camera

8 MP (AI (f 2.0), Screen Flash, AR Stickers)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear and front Camera)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3500 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157 x 76 x 7.8 mm

Weight

148 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 64 bit processor with IMG Power VR)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Face Unlock technology )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Infinix India celebrates 2nd anniversary with discounts on Smart 2, Note 5 and more

Infinix India celebrates 2nd anniversary with discounts on Smart 2, Note 5 and more

During the course of the 2nd-anniversary sale, Infinix will offer the Infinix Smart 2 for Rs 4,499 for the 2GB+16GB model and Rs 4,999 for the 3GB+32GB model. The Infinix Note 5 will also be available for discounted prices of Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB model and 4GB+64GB model respectively.

Infinix rolls out OTA for Smart 3 Plus performance optimization

Infinix rolls out OTA for Smart 3 Plus performance optimization

During this OTA, Infinix has also updated Smart 3 Plus’s software to the latest May 2019 Android security patch.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus now available on open sale in India

Infinix Smart 3 Plus now available on open sale in India

Till now Infinix Smart 3 Plus was available for purchase only in flash sale through Flipkart

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 (May 2019)

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 (May 2019)

Here we have picked five smartphones which have the best of features in this price segment and are recently launched to make your buying decision easy.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus with 6.21-inch HD+ display, triple-camera setup launched in India

Infinix Smart 3 Plus with 6.21-inch HD+ display, triple-camera setup launched in India

The major highlight of the smartphone is the new glossy finish, dewdrop notch and triple-camera setup.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus Review: A budget phone that can be your daily driver!

Infinix Smart 3 Plus Review: A budget phone that can be your daily driver!

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is loaded with a host of interesting features, which could be tempting for the first-time smartphone buyers or those looking for a phone on a tight budget.

