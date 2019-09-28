You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Infinix S5 Pro expected to feature 6.6-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. display resolution, a MediaTek’s Helio P65 SoC, could be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, an in-display fingerprint reader.
The Infinix S5 Pro expected to come equipped with a triple-camera setup, which could consist of a 48MP +8MP+ 2MP depth sensor. Further, it would come with a 32 MP or 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor lens that will use a motorised pop-up module.
On the battery front, Infinix S5 Pro expected to have 4,000mAh battery. The phone would run Android 9.0 Pie. The connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Mediatek P65)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( side mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No


