  • 16:26 Jan 21, 2020
S5 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Infinix S5 Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Infinix S5 Pro expected to feature 6.6-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. display resolution, a MediaTek’s Helio P65 SoC, could be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, an in-display fingerprint reader.

 
The Infinix S5 Pro expected to come equipped with a triple-camera setup, which could consist of a 48MP +8MP+ 2MP depth sensor. Further, it would come with a 32 MP or 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor lens that will use a motorised pop-up module.
 

On the battery front, Infinix S5 Pro expected to have 4,000mAh battery. The phone would run Android 9.0 Pie. The connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. 

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Mediatek P65)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( side mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera to launch soon in India

The company is planning to launch the Infinix S5 Pro smartphone in India pretty soon.

