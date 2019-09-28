Description

The Infinix S5 Pro expected to feature 6.6-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. display resolution, a MediaTek’s Helio P65 SoC, could be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, an in-display fingerprint reader.





The Infinix S5 Pro expected to come equipped with a triple-camera setup, which could consist of a 48MP +8MP+ 2MP depth sensor. Further, it would come with a 32 MP or 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor lens that will use a motorised pop-up module.





On the battery front, Infinix S5 Pro expected to have 4,000mAh battery. The phone would run Android 9.0 Pie. The connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack.