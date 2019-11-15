You might like this
Infinix S5 Lite
Price :
Rs. 7999
|
Rs. 7999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 15 November, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Infinix S5 Lite is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG GE8320 650MHz GPU. It is backed by up 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the Infinix S5 Lite features a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and QVGA camera. For the front, the smartphone will be loaded with a 16-megapixel sensor. The camera supports 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology along with 3D Face Beauty, AR Emoji, AR Stickers, Bokeh Mode, AI Scene detection, hybrid focus and more.
The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company's own XOS 5.5 on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports micro USB port, WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (2.5D glass)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
320 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches (Super Cinema (720 x 1,600 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display,90.5% screen to body ratio, 70.2% NTSC, 480 NITS brightness)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 2MP + QVGA (Triple AI Camera: 16-megapixel primary lens f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and QVGA camera.)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (dual-tone Quad LED flash,)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
18.5 hrs (on 4G)
|Standby Time
|
744 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.5 UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Infinix News
Infinix Reviews
Infinix Image Gallery
Infinix Video Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement