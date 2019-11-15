  • 23:22 Dec 18, 2019
S5 Lite

Infinix S5 Lite

Rs. 7999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 November, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + QVGA
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 7999

Description

Infinix S5 Lite is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG GE8320 650MHz GPU. It is backed by up 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the Infinix S5 Lite features a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and QVGA camera. For the front, the smartphone will be loaded with a 16-megapixel sensor. The camera supports 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology along with 3D Face Beauty, AR Emoji, AR Stickers, Bokeh Mode, AI Scene detection, hybrid focus and more.

 

The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company's own XOS 5.5 on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports micro USB port, WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (2.5D glass)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

320 ppi

Screen Size

6.6 inches (Super Cinema (720 x 1,600 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display,90.5% screen to body ratio, 70.2% NTSC, 480 NITS brightness)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + QVGA (Triple AI Camera: 16-megapixel primary lens f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and QVGA camera.)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (dual-tone Quad LED flash,)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Talktime

18.5 hrs (on 4G)
Standby Time

744 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.5 UI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Infinix S5 Lite to go on sale for the first time today on Flipkart

Infinix S5 Lite to go on sale for the first time today on Flipkart

The company launched Infinix S5 Lite in three colour options - Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet.

Infinix S5 Lite Vs Redmi 8: Which is better?

Infinix S5 Lite Vs Redmi 8: Which is better?

Let’s stack Infinix S5 Lite and Redmi 8 against each other to choose the best as your daily driver.

Infinix S5 Lite launched with punch hole display, triple rear cameras for Rs 7,999

Infinix S5 Lite launched with punch hole display, triple rear cameras for Rs 7,999

Infinix S5 Lite runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company's own XOS 5.5 on top of it and it is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

Exclusive: Infinix S5 Lite full specifications revealed, launching in India this month

Exclusive: Infinix S5 Lite full specifications revealed, launching in India this month

Infinix S5 Lite is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG GE8320 650MHz GPU. It is backed by up 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

Infinix S5 Lite launching in India in November, could be priced around 7K

Infinix S5 Lite launching in India in November, could be priced around 7K

The Infinix S5 Lite smartphone will employ dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel as primary sensor alongside the 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it will have an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Infinix S5 Lite Review: Punchy design, software still needs improvement!

Infinix S5 Lite Review: Punchy design, software still needs improvement!

Will the Infinix S5 Lite be a successful device in the budget segment? Let’s find out.

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

