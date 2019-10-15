  • 18:15 Apr 04, 2020
S5

Infinix S5

Price :

Rs. 9599

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 October, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 5MP + 2MP + VGA
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 9599

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 October, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Infinix S5 features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super Cinema 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of  720 x 1,600 pixels, punch hole design,  3D glass pattern design on the back and 90.5% screen to body ratio. It comes equipped with 2.0Ghz octa-core Mediatek's Helio P22 (12nm) processor and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device also comes with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

 

On the camera front, the Infinix S5 comes loaded with an AI Quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixels as the primary sensor, a 5MP Wide lens, Super macro lens and Depth sensor along with Quad-LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel AI in-display selfie sensor with Big Pixel technology (4-in-1 pixels) and f/2.0 large aperture.  The phone comes packed with a 4000mAh battery with AI power management. The S5 houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and run on Android 9.0 pie based on XOS 5.5. Connectivity options will include 3-in-1 card slot (Dual Nano SIM along with a dedicated micro SD card slot), VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a MicroUSB port

Display

Type

HD+ (2.5D glass)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

320 ppi

Screen Size

6.6 inches (Super Cinema (720 x 1,600 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display,90.5% screen to body ratio, 70.2% NTSC, 480 NITS brightness)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 5MP + 2MP + VGA (Quad cameras: 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED flash, 5MP 114° ultra-wide sensor with 2.5cm macro option, 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (AI-assisted Face Unlock, AI Cam, AI Beauty, and Bokeh (Portrait mode))
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (dual-tone Quad LED flash,)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Talktime

18.5 hrs (on 4G)
Standby Time

744 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164 x 76 x 7.9 mm

Weight

179 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.5 UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Rear fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Here's the list of top 5 smartphones that you can buy without breaking your bank! They are loaded with specs and are affordable.

Redmi Note 8 vs Infinix S5: Budget phones with a premium touch

Redmi Note 8 vs Infinix S5: Budget phones with a premium touch

For under Rs 10K, Redmi and Infinix are selling the Redmi Note 8 and Infinix S5 in India. Which one of these two get you the most for your money?

Infinix S5 with 16MP AI Quad camera, 6.6-inch Super Cinema display launched in India

Infinix S5 with 16MP AI Quad camera, 6.6-inch Super Cinema display launched in India

The Infinix S5 comes with a 32-megapixel AI in-display selfie sensor and gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with AI power management.

Infinix S5 with Super Cinema Display launching in India on October 15, will be Flipkart exclusive

Infinix S5 with Super Cinema Display launching in India on October 15, will be Flipkart exclusive

The Infinix S5 will have Quad rear camera setup and on the front, it will come equipped with 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Infinix Image gallery

Latest Infinix Mobiles

Infinix Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies