Description

The Infinix S5 features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super Cinema 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels, punch hole design, 3D glass pattern design on the back and 90.5% screen to body ratio. It comes equipped with 2.0Ghz octa-core Mediatek's Helio P22 (12nm) processor and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device also comes with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Infinix S5 comes loaded with an AI Quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixels as the primary sensor, a 5MP Wide lens, Super macro lens and Depth sensor along with Quad-LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel AI in-display selfie sensor with Big Pixel technology (4-in-1 pixels) and f/2.0 large aperture. The phone comes packed with a 4000mAh battery with AI power management. The S5 houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and run on Android 9.0 pie based on XOS 5.5. Connectivity options will include 3-in-1 card slot (Dual Nano SIM along with a dedicated micro SD card slot), VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a MicroUSB port