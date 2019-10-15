You might like this
Infinix S5
Product Features :
- Launch : 15 October, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Infinix S5 features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super Cinema 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels, punch hole design, 3D glass pattern design on the back and 90.5% screen to body ratio. It comes equipped with 2.0Ghz octa-core Mediatek's Helio P22 (12nm) processor and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device also comes with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.
On the camera front, the Infinix S5 comes loaded with an AI Quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixels as the primary sensor, a 5MP Wide lens, Super macro lens and Depth sensor along with Quad-LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel AI in-display selfie sensor with Big Pixel technology (4-in-1 pixels) and f/2.0 large aperture. The phone comes packed with a 4000mAh battery with AI power management. The S5 houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and run on Android 9.0 pie based on XOS 5.5. Connectivity options will include 3-in-1 card slot (Dual Nano SIM along with a dedicated micro SD card slot), VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a MicroUSB port
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (2.5D glass)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
320 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches (Super Cinema (720 x 1,600 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display,90.5% screen to body ratio, 70.2% NTSC, 480 NITS brightness)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 5MP + 2MP + VGA (Quad cameras: 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED flash, 5MP 114° ultra-wide sensor with 2.5cm macro option, 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (AI-assisted Face Unlock, AI Cam, AI Beauty, and Bokeh (Portrait mode))
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (dual-tone Quad LED flash,)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
18.5 hrs (on 4G)
|Standby Time
|
744 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164 x 76 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|
179 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.5 UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Rear fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
