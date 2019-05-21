Description

Infinix Hot S4 features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and water-drop notch design. The smartphone powered by a Octa-core MediaTek’s Helio P22 Cortex-A53 processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Infinix’s newest custom XOS Cheetah 5.0. The phone is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via micro SD card.

On the camera Front, Hot S4 sports a 32-megapixel front camera and on the rear, it has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel as a primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor (up to 120°) and 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor. The rear camera houses a dual-tone Quad LED flash. Connectivity options include VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes in Milan Black, Sapphire Cyan, Gold colour options. The phone measures 152.2 x 73 x 7.9mm and weighs 141 grams.