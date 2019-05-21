  • 03:18 Jan 01, 2020
S4

Infinix S4

Price :

Rs. 9999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.26 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 9999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 May, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.26 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Infinix Hot S4 features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and water-drop notch design. The smartphone powered by a Octa-core MediaTek’s Helio P22 Cortex-A53 processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Infinix’s newest custom XOS Cheetah 5.0. The phone is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via micro SD card.

 

On the camera Front, Hot S4 sports a 32-megapixel front camera and on the rear, it has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel as a primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor (up to 120°) and 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor. The rear camera houses a dual-tone Quad LED flash. Connectivity options include VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes in Milan Black, Sapphire Cyan, Gold colour options. The phone measures 152.2 x 73 x 7.9mm and weighs 141 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.26 inches (water-drop notch design)

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP (13-megapixel as a primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor (up to 120°) and 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (AI-assisted Face Unlock, AI Cam, AI Beauty, and Bokeh (Portrait mode)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (dual-tone Quad LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Non-removable)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156 x 75 x 7.9 mm

Weight

141 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek’s Helio P22 Cortex-A53 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 | June 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 | June 2019

There are a plethora of options available in the smartphone market, which makes a tad difficult job for the potential customers to get the best from the rest. That's why we have handpicked the top smartphones that have performed well in our testing and are fairly popular amongst users.

Infinix S4 to go on sale on Flipkart at 12PM today

Infinix S4 to go on sale on Flipkart at 12PM today

The phone will be available in Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Gray colour options.

Infinix S4 launched in India with 32MP selfie camera, triple camera setup

Infinix S4 launched in India with 32MP selfie camera, triple camera setup

The major highlight of the smartphone is the new glossy finish, dewdrop notch, triple-camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

Infinix Hot S4 to launch in India on May 21, price less than Rs 10,000 listed on Flipfart

Infinix Hot S4 to launch in India on May 21, price less than Rs 10,000 listed on Flipfart

It seems like Infinix is trying to capitalize on the camera functionality in its budget smartphone lineup. Will it be able to a mark time will only tell because as of now almost every brand from Samsung to Xiaomi is trying to strengthen its position in the budget segment.

Infinix launching new smartphone with 32MP front camera, triple camera setup around May 21

Infinix launching new smartphone with 32MP front camera, triple camera setup around May 21

The upcoming phone smartphone from Infinix will have a drop-notch display design and the screen size would be above 6 inches. It may be powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Infinix S4 Review: Worth considering if you are on a budget!

Infinix S4 Review: Worth considering if you are on a budget!

Can Infinix S4 be a strong contender in the budget segment?? Let's check out the review of Infinix S4.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Infinix Image gallery

Latest Infinix Mobiles

Infinix Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies