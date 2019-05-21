You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.26 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Infinix Hot S4 features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and water-drop notch design. The smartphone powered by a Octa-core MediaTek’s Helio P22 Cortex-A53 processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Infinix’s newest custom XOS Cheetah 5.0. The phone is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via micro SD card.
On the camera Front, Hot S4 sports a 32-megapixel front camera and on the rear, it has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel as a primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor (up to 120°) and 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor. The rear camera houses a dual-tone Quad LED flash. Connectivity options include VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes in Milan Black, Sapphire Cyan, Gold colour options. The phone measures 152.2 x 73 x 7.9mm and weighs 141 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.26 inches (water-drop notch design)
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 2MP (13-megapixel as a primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor (up to 120°) and 2-megapixel depth-of-field sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (AI-assisted Face Unlock, AI Cam, AI Beauty, and Bokeh (Portrait mode)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (dual-tone Quad LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Non-removable)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
156 x 75 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|
141 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek’s Helio P22 Cortex-A53 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
