Note 8i
Coming Soon

Infinix Note 8i

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5200 mAh
  • Display : 6.78 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Infinix Note 8i features a 6.78-inch HD+ Pinhole display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

The phone has 4GB RAM + 64GB option, 4GB RAM + 128GB model and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the storage via microSD card. Like Infinix Note 8, this one also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.

Infinix Note 8i also comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and AI Lens with quad-LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

It runs on Android 10 based on XOS 7.1 and it is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Display

Type

HD+ (20.5:9 Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.78 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Camera: - 48MP (primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (with dual LED flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5200 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor, ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (XOS 7.1 custom skin on top)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Note 8, Note 8i announced with quad cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

Infinix Note 8, Note 8i announced with quad cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

Infinix Note 8, Note 8i feature Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness, quad-camera setups, 5200mAh battery batteries and MediaTek G80 processors.

0 Comments

Infinix Image gallery

Infinix Video gallery

