Description

Infinix Note 8i features a 6.78-inch HD+ Pinhole display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.



The phone has 4GB RAM + 64GB option, 4GB RAM + 128GB model and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the storage via microSD card. Like Infinix Note 8, this one also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.



Infinix Note 8i also comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and AI Lens with quad-LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.



It runs on Android 10 based on XOS 7.1 and it is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.