Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5200 mAh
- Display : 6.78 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Infinix Note 8i features a 6.78-inch HD+ Pinhole display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.
The phone has 4GB RAM + 64GB option, 4GB RAM + 128GB model and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the storage via microSD card. Like Infinix Note 8, this one also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.
Infinix Note 8i also comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and AI Lens with quad-LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.
It runs on Android 10 based on XOS 7.1 and it is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20.5:9 Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.78 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Camera: - 48MP (primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with dual LED flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5200 mAh (18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor, ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (XOS 7.1 custom skin on top)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
