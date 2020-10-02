Description

Infinix Note 8 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Pinhole display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 480 nits brightness and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also microSD card slot for storage expansion.



Infinix Note 8 comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and an AI Lens. For the front, the company has provided dual camera setup of 16-megapixel shooter and a portrait camera for selfies and video calling.



The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 7.1 and it is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 18W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.