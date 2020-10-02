Note 8
Coming Soon

Infinix Note 8

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5200 mAh
  • Display : 6.95 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Infinix Note 8 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Pinhole display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 480 nits brightness and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Infinix Note 8 comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and an AI Lens. For the front, the company has provided dual camera setup of 16-megapixel shooter and a portrait camera for selfies and video calling.
 
The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 7.1 and it is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 18W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

HD+ (20.5:9 Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.95 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Camera: - 64MP (primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash)
Front Camera

16 MP (16MP front-facing camera + Portrait camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5200 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor, ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (XOS 7.1 custom skin on top)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, G- sensor, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Proximity ( side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Note 8, Note 8i announced with quad cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

Infinix Note 8, Note 8i feature Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness, quad-camera setups, 5200mAh battery batteries and MediaTek G80 processors.

