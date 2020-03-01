You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Infinix Note 7 Lite features a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The SoC is not mentioned on the Infinix website yet, but it features the IMG GE8320 GPU clocked at 650MHz. So it should be the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.
The phone has 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and the storage can be expanded through microSD. Like Infinix Note 7, this one also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.
Infinix Note 7 Lite comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.
It also runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 Infinity-O display)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA (Quad Camera: - 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 depth) and f/1.8 low-light video camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165 x 76.8 x 8.7mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with IMG GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (XOS 6.0 custom skin on top)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
