Description

Infinix Note 7 Lite features a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The SoC is not mentioned on the Infinix website yet, but it features the IMG GE8320 GPU clocked at 650MHz. So it should be the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.



The phone has 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and the storage can be expanded through microSD. Like Infinix Note 7, this one also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.



Infinix Note 7 Lite comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.



It also runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack.