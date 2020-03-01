  • 18:49 Apr 06, 2020
Note 7
Infinix Note 7

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.95 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also microSD card slot for storage expansion.


Infinix Note 7 comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, the company has provided a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling along with a front flash.
 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.

Display

Type

HD+ (20.5:9 Infinity-O display)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.95 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

2 TB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA (Quad Camera: - 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 depth) and f/1.8 low-light video camera)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

173.4 x 79 x 8.75mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor, ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (XOS 6.0 custom skin on top)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint ( side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite announced with 48MP quad cameras, 5000mAh battery

Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite feature punch-hole displays, 48MP quad-camera setups, big batteries and MediaTek processors.

