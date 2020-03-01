You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.95 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also microSD card slot for storage expansion.
Infinix Note 7 comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, the company has provided a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling along with a front flash.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20.5:9 Infinity-O display)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.95 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA (Quad Camera: - 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 depth) and f/1.8 low-light video camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
173.4 x 79 x 8.75mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor, ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (XOS 6.0 custom skin on top)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint ( side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Infinix News
