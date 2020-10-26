Description

The two models share the exact same specifications apart from the NFC chip which is present only on the Note 10 Pro NFC. You get the same 90Hz 6.95" FHD+ Super Fluid Display that is also present on the Note 10. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card up to 2TB.

The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel primary sensor witu auto focus, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel mono camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with 33W fast wired charging support. As per Infinix's claims, a 0-100% charge takes 50 minutes less than it did on the previous Note model and a quick 5 minute top-up is enough for 2 hours of gaming. The connectivity options are the same as the Infinix Note 10 and you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.