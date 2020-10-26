You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.95 inches
- Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The two models share the exact same specifications apart from the NFC chip which is present only on the Note 10 Pro NFC. You get the same 90Hz 6.95" FHD+ Super Fluid Display that is also present on the Note 10. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card up to 2TB.
The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel primary sensor witu auto focus, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel mono camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with 33W fast wired charging support. As per Infinix's claims, a 0-100% charge takes 50 minutes less than it did on the previous Note model and a quick 5 minute top-up is enough for 2 hours of gaming. The connectivity options are the same as the Infinix Note 10 and you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, 480 nits peak brightness)
|Resolution
|
2460 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.95 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (Via MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor witu auto focus, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel mono camera, 2-megapixel portrait lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad Rear Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 60/30 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (XOS 7.6)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 5Ghz, 2.4Ghz, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
Yes (Only on Note 10 Pro NFC)
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
|Video Player
|
Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Infinix News
