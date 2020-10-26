Note 10 Pro
Coming Soon

Infinix Note 10 Pro

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.95 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.95 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The two models share the exact same specifications apart from the NFC chip which is present only on the Note 10 Pro NFC. You get the same 90Hz 6.95" FHD+ Super Fluid Display that is also present on the Note 10. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card up to 2TB. 

 

The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel primary sensor witu auto focus, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel mono camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 

 

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with 33W fast wired charging support. As per Infinix's claims, a 0-100% charge takes 50 minutes less than it did on the previous Note model and a quick 5 minute top-up is enough for 2 hours of gaming. The connectivity options are the same as the Infinix Note 10 and you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. 

Display

Type

LCD, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, 480 nits peak brightness)
Resolution

2460 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.95 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

2 TB (Via MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor witu auto focus, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel mono camera, 2-megapixel portrait lens)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad Rear Flash)
Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 60/30 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (XOS 7.6)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 5Ghz, 2.4Ghz, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

Yes (Only on Note 10 Pro NFC)
DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
Video Player

Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC unveiled with MediaTek Helio SoCs, 90Hz displays

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC unveiled with MediaTek Helio SoCs, 90Hz displays

Infinix has unveiled three new models under its Note 10 series that come with MediaTek Helio processors and sport 90Hz FHD+ displays

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Infinix Image gallery

Latest Infinix Mobiles

Infinix Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies