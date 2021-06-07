Note 10 6GB

Infinix Note 10 6GB

Price :

Rs. 11999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 June, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.95 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 June, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.95 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Variants:

Description

The Infinix Note 10 sports a 6.95” FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

 

For the optics, the phone has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with a 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens. You also get Quad rear flash and a 16-megapixel front facing camera. 

 

The Infinix Note 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. You also get stereo speakers with DTS processing and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

Display

Type

LCD, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, 480 nits peak brightness)
Resolution

2460 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.95 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

2 TB (Via MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens, 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad Rear Flash)
Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 60/30 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (XOS 7.6)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 5Ghz, 2.4Ghz, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

Yes (Only on Note 10 Pro NFC)
DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
Video Player

Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Note 10 series to launch in India in first week of June

Infinix Note 10 series to launch in India in first week of June

Infinix is all set to launch to the Note 10 series in India where the Note 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 and will be available in three colour options

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC unveiled with MediaTek Helio SoCs, 90Hz displays

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC unveiled with MediaTek Helio SoCs, 90Hz displays

Infinix has unveiled three new models under its Note 10 series that come with MediaTek Helio processors and sport 90Hz FHD+ displays

Infinix Note 10 Review: Does it get 10/10?

Infinix Note 10 Review: Does it get 10/10?

Infinix has launched the Note 10 in India as its newest offering in the budget segment. The phone comes with a FHD+ LCD panel and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Can it take on the existing budget champions in the market?

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Infinix Image gallery

Latest Infinix Mobiles

Infinix Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies