Description

The Infinix Note 10 sports a 6.95” FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For the optics, the phone has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with a 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens. You also get Quad rear flash and a 16-megapixel front facing camera.

The Infinix Note 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. You also get stereo speakers with DTS processing and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.