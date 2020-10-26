You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.95 inches
- Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The Infinix Note 10 sports a 6.95” FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card.
For the optics, the phone has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with a 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens. You also get Quad rear flash and a 16-megapixel front facing camera.
The Infinix Note 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. You also get stereo speakers with DTS processing and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, LCD (90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, 480 nits peak brightness )
|Resolution
|
2460 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.95 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB, 8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (Via MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens, 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad Rear Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 60/30 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (XOS 7.6)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 5Ghz, 2.4Ghz, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
Yes (Only on Note 10 Pro NFC)
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
|Video Player
|
Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity (Side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
