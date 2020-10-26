Note 10
Coming Soon

Infinix Note 10

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.95 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The Infinix Note 10 sports a 6.95” FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card. 

 

For the optics, the phone has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with a 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens. You also get Quad rear flash and a 16-megapixel front facing camera. 

 

The Infinix Note 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. You also get stereo speakers with DTS processing and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, LCD (90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, 480 nits peak brightness )
Resolution

2460 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.95 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Expandable

2 TB (Via MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens, 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad Rear Flash)
Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 60/30 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (XOS 7.6)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 5Ghz, 2.4Ghz, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

Yes (Only on Note 10 Pro NFC)
DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
Video Player

Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity (Side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC unveiled with MediaTek Helio SoCs, 90Hz displays

Infinix has unveiled three new models under its Note 10 series that come with MediaTek Helio processors and sport 90Hz FHD+ displays

