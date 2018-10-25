  • 14:12 Feb 19, 2020
Hot S3X

Infinix Hot S3X

Price :

Rs. 9999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 October, 2018
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 1500 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Infinix Hot S3x features 6.2-inch screen and 19:9 Notch display with HD+ resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels, 500 Nits brightness and 86% screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz with Adreno 505 GPU. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB with microSD card.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 Notch Display, LCD 500 NITS, 86% Screen to body ratio, 2.5D glass)
Resolution

1500 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

128 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 2MP camera)
Front Camera

16 MP (with Soft LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, AI Bokeh, AI Beauty, WideSelfie)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

150 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.5 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 430)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Hummingbird XOS 3.3)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( GSM - B2/3/5/8; WCDMA - B1/5/8; 4G LTE - B1/3/5/8/B38/B40/B41)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Hall-effect, Light Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Infinix Hot S3X launched with 6.2-inch 19:9 display, dual rear cameras for Rs 9,999

Infinix Hot S3X launched with 6.2-inch 19:9 display, dual rear cameras for Rs 9,999

The Infinix Hot S3xsmartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart with the “Big Diwali Sale” starting from November 1 until November 5. It will be available in three colours - Ice Blue, Sandstone Black and Trade winds Gray.

0 Comments

