- Launch : 25 October, 2018
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Octa Core 1.5 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 1500 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Infinix Hot S3x features 6.2-inch screen and 19:9 Notch display with HD+ resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels, 500 Nits brightness and 86% screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz with Adreno 505 GPU. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB with microSD card.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 Notch Display, LCD 500 NITS, 86% Screen to body ratio, 2.5D glass)
|Resolution
|
1500 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 2MP camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with Soft LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, AI Bokeh, AI Beauty, WideSelfie)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
150 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.5 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 430)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Hummingbird XOS 3.3)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( GSM - B2/3/5/8; WCDMA - B1/5/8; 4G LTE - B1/3/5/8/B38/B40/B41)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Hall-effect, Light Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
