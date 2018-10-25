Description

Infinix Hot S3x features 6.2-inch screen and 19:9 Notch display with HD+ resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels, 500 Nits brightness and 86% screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz with Adreno 505 GPU. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB with microSD card.