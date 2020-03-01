  • 18:15 Apr 03, 2020
Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Infinix Hot 9 is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core processor. 

 

The Infinix Hot 9 is loaded with a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI Lens. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel shooter with a punch-hole design. 

 

The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 6.0 running on top of it. The Infinix Hot 9 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. There is a fingerprint sensor and it supports Face Unlock, DTS Audio Technology, AR Stickers and more.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

266 ppi

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA (Quad Camera: - 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated Low light sensor along with dual-LED flash16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI Lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm

Weight

185 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A25 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (XOS 6.0 custom skin on top)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Proximity ( side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

