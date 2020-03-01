Description

Infinix Hot 9 is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core processor.

The Infinix Hot 9 is loaded with a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI Lens. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel shooter with a punch-hole design.

The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 6.0 running on top of it. The Infinix Hot 9 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. There is a fingerprint sensor and it supports Face Unlock, DTS Audio Technology, AR Stickers and more.