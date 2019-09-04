You might like this
Infinix Hot 8
Product Features :
- Launch : 04 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Infinix Hot 8 features a 6.52-inch HD+ 20:9 Drop Notch Display with 720X1600 resolution. It has an LCD IPS Panel and has 450 NITS of brightness. The smartphone powered by a Octa-core MediaTek’s Helio P22 Cortex-A53 processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Infinix’s newest custom XOS 5.0. The phone is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.The Hot 7 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via micro SD card.
On the camera Front, Hot 8 sports a triple-camera setup at the back. The rear panel comes with a combination of 13 MP (f 1.8) + 2MP Depth Sensor + VGA Low light Sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 8-megapixel primary lens along with f2.0. Connectivity options include VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes in Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black colour options. The phone measures 165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm and weighs 179 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 Drop Notch Display, LCD IPS, 450 NITS, 90.3% Screen to body ratio, 2.5D glass, Read Mode, Eye Care mode 1500:1 Contrast Ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
269 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches (water-drop notch design)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor (AI Triple Camera -13MP (f 1.8) 1.12micron, Sensor S5K3L6XX03-FGX9 + 2MP Depth Sensor + Low light Sensor 5P Lens, 78 degree FOV PDAF, Auto Scene detection: Detects 8 Scenes, AR Stickers Modes : Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI Beauty, Panorama)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP ((f 2.0) 1.12 micron, Sensor GC8034, Front Flash, AR Stickers 4P Lens, 81 degree FOV)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh ((22.5 hrs 4G Talk-time, 22.5 hrs Music Playback, 14 hrs Video Playback, 18.6 hrs Web Surfing, 11.4 hrs Gaming, 25.4 days Standby time))
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|
179 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
