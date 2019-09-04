  • 08:54 Mar 17, 2020
Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8

Price :

Rs. 7499

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 7499

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 September, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Infinix Hot 8 features a 6.52-inch HD+ 20:9 Drop Notch Display with 720X1600 resolution. It has an LCD IPS Panel and has 450 NITS of brightness. The smartphone powered by a Octa-core MediaTek’s Helio P22 Cortex-A53 processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Infinix’s newest custom XOS  5.0. The phone is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.The Hot 7 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via micro SD card.

 

On the camera Front, Hot 8 sports a triple-camera setup at the back. The rear panel comes with a combination of 13 MP (f 1.8) + 2MP Depth Sensor + VGA Low light Sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 8-megapixel primary lens along with f2.0. Connectivity options include VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes in Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black colour options. The phone measures 165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm and weighs 179 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 Drop Notch Display, LCD IPS, 450 NITS, 90.3% Screen to body ratio, 2.5D glass, Read Mode, Eye Care mode 1500:1 Contrast Ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

269 ppi

Screen Size

6.52 inches (water-drop notch design)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor (AI Triple Camera -13MP (f 1.8) 1.12micron, Sensor S5K3L6XX03-FGX9 + 2MP Depth Sensor + Low light Sensor 5P Lens, 78 degree FOV PDAF, Auto Scene detection: Detects 8 Scenes, AR Stickers Modes : Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI Beauty, Panorama)
Front Camera

8 MP ((f 2.0) 1.12 micron, Sensor GC8034, Front Flash, AR Stickers 4P Lens, 81 degree FOV)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh ((22.5 hrs 4G Talk-time, 22.5 hrs Music Playback, 14 hrs Video Playback, 18.6 hrs Web Surfing, 11.4 hrs Gaming, 25.4 days Standby time))
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm

Weight

179 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Infinix Hot 8 receives a new software update with WhatsApp assistant and new gesture based features

Infinix Hot 8 receives a new software update with WhatsApp assistant and new gesture based features

Infinix Hot 8 update brings December Android security patch and Google GMS package.

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Here, we have shortlisted Top 5 smartphone with 5000mAh battery from the well-known brands like Infinix, Realme, Redmi and Vivo.

Infinix Hot 8 will be up for sale every Wednesday on Flipkart starting 6th November

Infinix Hot 8 will be up for sale every Wednesday on Flipkart starting 6th November

The Infinix Hot 8 smartphone was launched in India last month at a price tag of Rs 6,999 and has two colour options to choose from Cosmic Purple & Quetzal Cyan.

Infinix Hot 8 second sale to be held today at 12PM

Infinix Hot 8 second sale to be held today at 12PM

The Infinix Hot 8 comes in Cosmic Purple and Quetzal Cyan colour options.

Infinix Hot 8 to go on sale today for the first time on Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8 to go on sale today for the first time on Flipkart

The Infinix Hot 8 comes in Cosmic Purple and Quetzal Cyan colour options.

Infinix Hot 8 vs Tecno Spark Go: The Best entry-level phone?

Infinix Hot 8 vs Tecno Spark Go: The Best entry-level phone?

Does the Infinix Hot 8 have all the guns to shoot down competition from Tecno Spark Go? Let’s find out.

Infinix Hot 8 launched with 6.52-inch HD+ display, triple rear cameras at Rs 6,999

Infinix Hot 8 launched with 6.52-inch HD+ display, triple rear cameras at Rs 6,999

Infinix Hot 8 runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on XOS 5.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 8 First Impressions: Will triple camera and notch attract attention?

Infinix Hot 8 First Impressions: Will triple camera and notch attract attention?

We spent some time with the Infinix Hot 8 and here are our first impressions.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Infinix Image gallery

Latest Infinix Mobiles

Infinix Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies