Infinix Hot 8 features a 6.52-inch HD+ 20:9 Drop Notch Display with 720X1600 resolution. It has an LCD IPS Panel and has 450 NITS of brightness. The smartphone powered by a Octa-core MediaTek’s Helio P22 Cortex-A53 processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Infinix’s newest custom XOS 5.0. The phone is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.The Hot 7 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via micro SD card.

On the camera Front, Hot 8 sports a triple-camera setup at the back. The rear panel comes with a combination of 13 MP (f 1.8) + 2MP Depth Sensor + VGA Low light Sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 8-megapixel primary lens along with f2.0. Connectivity options include VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes in Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black colour options. The phone measures 165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm and weighs 179 grams.