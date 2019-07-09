Description

Infinix Hot 7 features a 6.19-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and water-drop notch design. The smartphone powered by a Octa-core MediaTek’s Helio P25 Cortex-A53 processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Infinix’s newest custom XOS Cheetah 5.0. The phone is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.The Hot 7 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via micro SD card.

On the camera Front, Hot 7 sports a dual-camera setup at the back and front panel. The rear panel comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, it is loaded with a 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera comes with Auto Scene Detection with eight scene modes AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Blue Sky and Text. Connectivity options include VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Aqua Blue colour options. The phone measures 155 x 74.8 x 7.9 mm and weighs 165 grams.