Infinix Hot 7

Rs. 9999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 09 July, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.19 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Infinix Hot 7 features a 6.19-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and water-drop notch design. The smartphone powered by a Octa-core MediaTek’s Helio P25 Cortex-A53 processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz, along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Infinix’s newest custom XOS Cheetah 5.0. The phone is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.The Hot 7 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via micro SD card.

 

On the camera Front, Hot 7 sports a dual-camera setup at the back and front panel. The rear panel comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, it is loaded with a 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera comes with Auto Scene Detection with eight scene modes AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Blue Sky and Text. Connectivity options include VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Aqua Blue colour options. The phone measures 155 x 74.8 x 7.9 mm and weighs 165 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.19 inches (water-drop notch design)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (13-megapixel as a primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary shooter)
Front Camera

13MP + 2MP (AI-assisted Face Unlock, AI Cam, AI Beauty, and Bokeh (Portrait mode)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (dual-tone Quad LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Non-removable)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156 x 75 x 7.9 mm

Weight

165 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek’s Helio P25 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, XOS 5.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Infinix India celebrates 2nd anniversary with discounts on Smart 2, Note 5 and more

Infinix India celebrates 2nd anniversary with discounts on Smart 2, Note 5 and more

During the course of the 2nd-anniversary sale, Infinix will offer the Infinix Smart 2 for Rs 4,499 for the 2GB+16GB model and Rs 4,999 for the 3GB+32GB model. The Infinix Note 5 will also be available for discounted prices of Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB model and 4GB+64GB model respectively.

Infinix Hot 7 goes on sale today in India via Flipkart

Infinix Hot 7 goes on sale today in India via Flipkart

The Infinix Hot 7 come in Aqua Blue, Midnight Black and Mocha Brown colour options.

Infinix Hot 7 with 6.19-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P25 unveiled, to be available from July 15

Infinix Hot 7 with 6.19-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P25 unveiled, to be available from July 15

The Infinix Hot 7 come in three colour options including Aqua Blue, Midnight Black and Mocha Brown.

