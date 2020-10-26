Hot 10T
Infinix Hot 10T

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.82 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + AI Lens
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Infinix Hot 10T is equipped with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card. 

 

For cameras, the Infinix Hot 10T has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. Camera features include Super Nightscape for low-light shots, 240fps slow-mo and 1080p video recording. 

 

The Infinix Hot 10T is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. It is claimed to deliver over 37 hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 61 days of standby time on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 OS.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD, HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.82 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + AI Lens (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, AI Lens)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Rear Flash | Dual LED Front Flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (XOS 7.6)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
Video Player

Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Hot 10T is yet another smartphone from Infinix under its Hot 10T series and comes with a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and more

