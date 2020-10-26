You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.82 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Infinix Hot 10T is equipped with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card.
For cameras, the Infinix Hot 10T has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. Camera features include Super Nightscape for low-light shots, 240fps slow-mo and 1080p video recording.
The Infinix Hot 10T is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. It is claimed to deliver over 37 hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 61 days of standby time on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 OS.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD, HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.82 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + AI Lens (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, AI Lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Rear Flash | Dual LED Front Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p @ 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (XOS 7.6)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
|Video Player
|
Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
