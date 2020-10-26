Description

The Infinix Hot 10T is equipped with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card.

For cameras, the Infinix Hot 10T has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. Camera features include Super Nightscape for low-light shots, 240fps slow-mo and 1080p video recording.

The Infinix Hot 10T is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. It is claimed to deliver over 37 hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 61 days of standby time on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 OS.