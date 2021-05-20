Description

The Infinix Hot 10S is equipped with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12nm chipset with a pair of Cortex-A75 cores (2GHz) and six A55 cores (1.8GHz).

For cameras, the Infinix Hot 10S has a Triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Camera features include Super Nightscape for low-light shots, 240fps slow-mo and 1080p video recording.

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a 6000mAh battery while the Hot 10S NFC has a 5000mAh cell. Additional features include DTS Audio and Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster to aid gaming, rear fingerprint sensor, 4G with VoLTE support, NFC(on the Hot 10S NFC), and XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 OS.