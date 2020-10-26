Hot 10S
Infinix Hot 10S

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.82 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + AI Lens
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Infinix Hot 10S is equipped with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12nm chipset with a pair of Cortex-A75 cores (2GHz) and six A55 cores (1.8GHz). 

 

For cameras, the Infinix Hot 10S has a Triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Camera features include Super Nightscape for low-light shots, 240fps slow-mo and 1080p video recording.

 

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a 6000mAh battery while the Hot 10S NFC has a 5000mAh cell. Additional features include DTS Audio and Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster to aid gaming, rear fingerprint sensor, 4G with VoLTE support, NFC(on the Hot 10S NFC), and XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 OS.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.82 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + AI Lens (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, AI Lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (with front flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Rear Flash | Dual LED Front Flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (XOS 7.6)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
Video Player

Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, G- sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

