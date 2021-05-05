Hot 10 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Infinix Hot 10 Pro

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.9 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.9 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Hot 10 Pro should sport a 6.9-inch 90Hz screen, draw power from the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, and be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The primary rear camera could have a 64-megapixel sensor along with a 16-megapixel front facing camera.

Display

Type

LCD, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.9 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (XOS 7.6)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
Video Player

Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Hot 10S to launch in India during second week of May, Hot 10 Pro to launch on May 13

Infinix Hot 10S to launch in India during second week of May, Hot 10 Pro to launch on May 13

Infinix is set to unveil its Hot 10S smartphone in India during the second week of May while the Hot 10 Pro will launch on May 13, which is essentially the second week of May

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Infinix Image gallery

Latest Infinix Mobiles

Infinix Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies