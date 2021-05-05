You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.9 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Hot 10 Pro should sport a 6.9-inch 90Hz screen, draw power from the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, and be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The primary rear camera could have a 64-megapixel sensor along with a 16-megapixel front facing camera.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, Full HD+ ( 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.9 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB, 4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB, 128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 64MP primary sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p @ 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (XOS 7.6)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
|Video Player
|
Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
