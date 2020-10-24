Hot 10 Play
Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.82 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is loaded with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 720x1,640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and an AI lens along with quad-rear flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut along with front flash as well. 

 

The Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

 

The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.

 

The phone measures 171.82x77.96x8.90mm. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.82 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + AI lens (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor, AI Lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (with front flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Rear Flash | Dual LED Front Flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Talktime

53 hrs

Standby Time

55 days

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

171.82 x 77.96 x 8.9 mm

Weight

204 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G25 SoC)
Operating System

Android 10 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
Video Player

Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, G- sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Hot 10 Play launched with Mediatek Helio G25

Infinix has launched yet another entry-level device in Phillipines with 6000mAh huge battery.

