Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.82 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Infinix Hot 10 Play is loaded with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 720x1,640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor.
On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and an AI lens along with quad-rear flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut along with front flash as well.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.
The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.
The phone measures 171.82x77.96x8.90mm. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack,
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.82 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + AI lens (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor, AI Lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with front flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Rear Flash | Dual LED Front Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p @ 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
53 hrs
|Standby Time
|
55 days
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
171.82 x 77.96 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|
204 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G25 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
|Video Player
|
Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, G- sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
