Hot 10 Lite
Coming Soon

Infinix Hot 10 Lite

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Infinix Hot 10 Lite is loaded with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with 720x1600 pixels resolution and a punch-hole in center. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 octa-core processor.

 
On the camera front, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two QVGA sensors. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.

The Infinix Hot 10 Lite comes with upto 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.


The phone runs on Android 10 (Go edition). It is backed by a 5000mAh battery which claims to offer 33 hours of talk time. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with face unlock feature.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor and two QVGA sensors)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A20)
Operating System

Android 10 (Go edition)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

