You might like this
Infinix Hot 10 4GB
Price :
Rs. 8999
Product Features :
- Launch : 23 October, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5200 mAh
- Display : 6.78 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Infinix Hot 10 is loaded with a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1,640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor.
On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.
The Infinix Hot 10 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.
The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.
The phone measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20.5:9 Aspect Ratio, 480 nits Color Gamut, 91% Screen to Body Ratio, Eye Care Mode, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.78 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (AI Quad Rear Camera Setup (16MP (Main, f/1.85) + 2MP (Depth Sensor) + 2MP (Macro) + Low Light Sensor), Auto Scene Detection, Modes: Super Night Mode, Document Mode, Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, AR Animoji, AI 3D Body Shaping)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (8MP (f/2.0) In-display Selfie Camera with Dual LED Flash, Camera Modes: AI HDR, AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, WideSelfie, AR Animoji)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Rear Flash | Dual LED Front Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5200 mAh (10W charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
204 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (XOS 7.0 custom skin on top)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (AAC, AAC+, AAC+ Enhanced, OGG, Vorbis, WAV, MP3, MiDi)
|Video Player
|
Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Infinix News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement