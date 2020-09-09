You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 5200 mAh
- Display : 6.78 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Infinix Hot 10 is loaded with a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1,640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor.
On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.
The Infinix Hot 10 comes with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.
The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.
The phone measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.78 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (Dual Front camera: 48-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5200 mAh (10W charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G70)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (XOS 7.0 custom skin on top)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
