  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5200 mAh
  • Display : 6.78 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Infinix Hot 10 is loaded with a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1,640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor.

 
On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.

The Infinix Hot 10 comes with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.


The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.

The phone measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.78 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens

Front Camera

8 MP (Dual Front camera: 48-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5200 mAh (10W charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G70)
Operating System

Android 10 (XOS 7.0 custom skin on top)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Infinix Hot 10 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery

The Infinix Hot 10 comes in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Blue, and Purple colour options.

0 Comments

