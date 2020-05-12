You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 12 May, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.59 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 391PPI and a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded upto 512GB via a microSD card slot.
As for the camera department, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on its back panel comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera with a f/1.8 aperture along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The night mode feature allows users to capture low light shots of the night-time.
The Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging via USB-C port which is claimed to support continuous calling for 40 hours, music playback for 80 hours and video playback for 9 hours. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which claims to unlockg the phone in 0.3 seconds. An integration of the power button and a fingerprint sensor, it only takes 1 second to awake the voice assistant by long-pressing the button and 3 seconds press to power off the device.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display, screen-to-body ratio of 91%)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
391 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.59 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple rear cameras - 48MP with a f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm
|Weight
|
206 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
