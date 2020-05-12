Y9s

Huawei Y9s

Price :

Rs. 19990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 12 May, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.59 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 391PPI and a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded upto 512GB via a microSD card slot.

As for the camera department, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on its back panel comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera with a f/1.8 aperture along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The night mode feature allows users to capture low light shots of the night-time.

The Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging via USB-C port which is claimed to support continuous calling for 40 hours, music playback for 80 hours and video playback for 9 hours. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which claims to unlockg the phone in 0.3 seconds. An integration of the power button and a fingerprint sensor, it only takes 1 second to awake the voice assistant by long-pressing the button and 3 seconds press to power off the device.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display, screen-to-body ratio of 91%)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

391 ppi

Screen Size

6.59 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple rear cameras - 48MP with a f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm

Weight

206 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

