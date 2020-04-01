You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Huawei Y8s sports a 6.5-inches full HD+ IPS display with 2340 X 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710 chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.
For the camera, Huawei Y8s features a dual camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone feature dual front cameras of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.
The smartphone is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging and it charges through a micro-USB port. It runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1. There is a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner as well.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (IPS display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 2 MP (Dual rear cameras - 48MP (primary f/1.8 aperture ) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture))
|Front Camera
|
8MP + 2MP (Dual front cameras - 8MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture))
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.4 x 77.1 x 8.13 mm
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
