Description

Huawei Y8s sports a 6.5-inches full HD+ IPS display with 2340 X 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710 chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.



For the camera, Huawei Y8s features a dual camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone feature dual front cameras of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.



The smartphone is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging and it charges through a micro-USB port. It runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1. There is a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner as well.