Huawei Y8s

Description

Huawei Y8s sports a 6.5-inches full HD+ IPS display with 2340 X 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710 chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For the camera, Huawei Y8s features a dual camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone feature dual front cameras of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging and it charges through a micro-USB port. It runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1. There is a rear-mounted physical fingerprint scanner as well.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (IPS display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 2 MP (Dual rear cameras - 48MP (primary f/1.8 aperture ) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture))
Front Camera

8MP + 2MP (Dual front cameras - 8MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 2MP (f/2.4 aperture))
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.4 x 77.1 x 8.13 mm

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei Y8s launched with dual selfie cameras and Kirin 710 chipset

Huawei Y8s launched with dual selfie cameras and Kirin 710 chipset

Huawei Y8s sports a 6.5-inches full HD+ IPS display with 2340 X 1080 pixels resolution.

