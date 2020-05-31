Y8p
Huawei Y8p

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Huawei Y8p features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage capacity of the device could be further expanded by up to 512GB via a nm card.

The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 out of the box and it is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It does not come with Google Play Store but there is Huawei AppGallery and related services.

As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The phone measures 157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75mm and weighs 172.5 grams. Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB-Type C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED screen with 20:9)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary (f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157.2 × 73.2 × 7.65 mm

Weight

172.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( in-screen fingerprint reader)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Huawei Y8p announced with Kirin 710F and 48MP triple cameras

Huawei Y8p is rebranded version of Huawei Enjoy 10s which was launched last year in China.

Huawei Image gallery

