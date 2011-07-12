You might like this
Huawei U7520
Product Features :
- Launch : 12 July, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Huawei
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 2.8 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A 3G enabled touchscreen phone with FM radio, camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
143 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
1 GB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.2 MP (2048x1536 pixels)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
106 x 56 x 13.5 mm (4.17 x 2.20 x 0.53 in)
|Weight
|
105 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Huawei (Chipset: Qualcomm QSC6270)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 2100 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
G- sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Voice memo, Predictive text input)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Resistive)
