Huawei U7520

Rs. 5917

Product Features :

  • Launch : 12 July, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Huawei
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.8 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 3.2 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A 3G enabled touchscreen phone with FM radio, camera, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

143 ppi

Screen Size

2.8 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

1 GB

Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.2 MP (2048x1536 pixels)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

106 x 56 x 13.5 mm (4.17 x 2.20 x 0.53 in)
Weight

105 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Huawei (Chipset: Qualcomm QSC6270)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 2100 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

G- sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Voice memo, Predictive text input)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Resistive)

