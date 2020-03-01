Description

The Huawei P40 Pro+ is loaded with a 6.58-inch Quad HD+ Quad-Curve Overflow Display with a screen resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset along with Mali-G76 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services.

The major highlight of the smartphone is the new penta-camera setup. The phone comes with a combination of 50MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS), 40MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture), 8MP SuperZoom Camera (10X Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS), 8MP Telephoto Camera (3X Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS) and 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

On the battery front, the Huawei P40 Pro+ is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge and with 40W wireless SuperCharge support. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.