Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.58 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Huawei P40 Pro loaded with a 6.58-inch Quad HD+ Quad-Curve Overflow Display with a screen resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset along with Mali-G76 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services.
On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) + 40 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS) + 3D Depth Sensing Camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel primary lens and a depth sensor.
The Huawei P40 Pro is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge and with 40W wireless SuperCharge support. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+ (Quad-Curve Overflow Display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.58 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 40MP + 12MP + 3D Depth Sensor (Quad AI Camera: 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) + 40 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS) + 3D Depth Sensing Camera)
|Front Camera
|
32MP + Depth Sensor (Dual Front Camera: 32 MP Selfie Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + Depth Camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (with 40W Huawei SuperCharge and with 40W wireless SuperCharge support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
209 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor, Mali-G76MP10 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC)
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BeiDou (B1I + B1C + B2a Tri-band), Galileo (E1 + E5a dual band). QZSS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC)
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (32-bit/384kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3gp, mp4, avi, wmv, flv, mkv, mov, rm, rmvb)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins))
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
