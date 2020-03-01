  • 22:52 Mar 26, 2020
P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.58 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 40MP + 12MP + 3D Depth Sensor
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Huawei P40 Pro loaded with a 6.58-inch Quad HD+ Quad-Curve Overflow Display with a screen resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset along with Mali-G76 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services.

 

On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) + 40 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS) + 3D Depth Sensing Camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel primary lens and a depth sensor.    

 

The Huawei P40 Pro is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge and with 40W wireless SuperCharge support. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (Quad-Curve Overflow Display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.58 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 40MP + 12MP + 3D Depth Sensor (Quad AI Camera: 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) + 40 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS) + 3D Depth Sensing Camera)
Front Camera

32MP + Depth Sensor (Dual Front Camera: 32 MP Selfie Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + Depth Camera)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps)

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (with 40W Huawei SuperCharge and with 40W wireless SuperCharge support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

209 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor, Mali-G76MP10 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC)
WiFi

Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BeiDou (B1I + B1C + B2a Tri-band), Galileo (E1 + E5a dual band). QZSS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC)
USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (32-bit/384kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (3gp, mp4, avi, wmv, flv, mkv, mov, rm, rmvb)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins))
Sensors

Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 with Kirin 990 5G chipset announced

Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 with Kirin 990 5G chipset announced

The Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 are available in Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Black, Blush Gold and Silver Frost colour options

