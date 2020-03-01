Description

The Huawei P40 Pro loaded with a 6.58-inch Quad HD+ Quad-Curve Overflow Display with a screen resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset along with Mali-G76 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services.

On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) + 40 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera (f/3.4 aperture, OIS) + 3D Depth Sensing Camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel primary lens and a depth sensor.

The Huawei P40 Pro is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge and with 40W wireless SuperCharge support. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.