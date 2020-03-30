  • 11:56 Mar 05, 2020
P40 Lite E
Huawei P40 Lite E

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Huawei P40 Lite E sports a 6.39-inches display with HD+ (720X1560 pixels) resolution and a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710F chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The memory can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The phone has a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

For the camera, Huawei P40 Lite E features a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is backed up by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1. Connectivity features are dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, and micro USB port. It measures 159.81x76.13x8.13mm, and it weighs 176 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.39 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple rear cameras - 48MP with a f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.8 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm

Weight

176 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei P40 Lite E launched with Kirin 710F, and triple rear cameras

Huawei P40 Lite E has a 6.39-inch HD+ (720X1560 pixels) Punch FullView Display.

