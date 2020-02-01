  • 12:47 Feb 27, 2020
P40 Lite
Huawei P40 Lite

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.27GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Huawei P40 Lite comes with a 6.4-inches FHD+ display with 2340 x1080 pixels resolution, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6% and a single punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 810 chipset with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone does not include Google Mobile Services (GMS).

For the camera, Huawei P40 Lite is equipped with a quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 120-degree 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

For security, Huawei P40 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.  It runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1 and is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with support for 40W super fast charging which promises 70% of battery in just 30 minutes. On the connectivity front, the P40 Lite offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm and it weighs 183 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera for macro and 2MP for depth sensing with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (with 40W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm

Weight

183 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.27GHz (Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10.0.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Barometer, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

