Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.27GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Huawei P40 Lite comes with a 6.4-inches FHD+ display with 2340 x1080 pixels resolution, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6% and a single punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 810 chipset with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone does not include Google Mobile Services (GMS).
For the camera, Huawei P40 Lite is equipped with a quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 120-degree 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.
For security, Huawei P40 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1 and is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with support for 40W super fast charging which promises 70% of battery in just 30 minutes. On the connectivity front, the P40 Lite offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm and it weighs 183 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera for macro and 2MP for depth sensing with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (with 40W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm
|Weight
|
183 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.27GHz (Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 10.0.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Barometer, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
