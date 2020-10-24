P40 4G
Coming Soon

Huawei P40 4G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3800 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 16MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Huawei P40 4G is loaded with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 990 4G chipset. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services.

 

On the camera front, the Huawei P40 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture) + 16 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS). For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with IR camera. The phone is loaded 3800mAh battery along with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support. 

 

On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

398 ppi

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple AI Camera: 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture) + 16 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS))
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, IR camera)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps)

Battery

Capacity

3800 mAh (with HUAWEI 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 990 4G processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC)
WiFi

Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BeiDou (B1I + B1C + B2a Tri-band), Galileo (E1 + E5a dual band). QZSS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC )
USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (32-bit/384kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (3gp, mp4, avi, wmv, flv, mkv, mov, rm, rmvb)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

The Huawei P40 is loaded with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

