Description

The Huawei P40 4G is loaded with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 990 4G chipset. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services.

On the camera front, the Huawei P40 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture) + 16 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS). For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with IR camera. The phone is loaded 3800mAh battery along with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support.

On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.