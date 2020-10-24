You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 3800 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Huawei P40 4G is loaded with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 990 4G chipset. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services.
On the camera front, the Huawei P40 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture) + 16 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS). For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with IR camera. The phone is loaded 3800mAh battery along with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support.
On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
398 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple AI Camera: 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture) + 16 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4 aperture, OIS))
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, IR camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3800 mAh (with HUAWEI 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
175 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 990 4G processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC)
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BeiDou (B1I + B1C + B2a Tri-band), Galileo (E1 + E5a dual band). QZSS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC )
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (32-bit/384kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3gp, mp4, avi, wmv, flv, mkv, mov, rm, rmvb)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins))
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (under display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
